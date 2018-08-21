James Hardie Industries (JHX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

JHX opened at $16.17 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.11.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 237.68% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

