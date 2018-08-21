J C Penney (JCP) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Deutsche Bank

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the department store operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JCP. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of J C Penney to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J C Penney currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.10.

NYSE JCP opened at $1.67 on Friday. J C Penney has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $760.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that J C Penney will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,626,462 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $34,226,000 after buying an additional 10,788,248 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 420.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 4,739,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 3,828,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,879 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 2,512,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,765,412 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $97,730,000 after buying an additional 2,062,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $13,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

