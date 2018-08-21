J C Penney (JCP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of J. C. Penney have plunged and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock’s bearish run on the bourses can be attributed to continued dismal show in fiscal 2018. The second-quarter performance is the testimony of the same, wherein top line not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also fell year over year, while net loss widened and also fared unfavorably with the consensus mark. A contraction in gross margin also add to the woes. Cumulatively, these compelled management to slash fiscal 2018 view again. The company expects gross margin to remain under pressure on account of right sizing of inventory levels. The only bright spot in the quarter was comps growth of 0.3% for the first time in two years. We believe focus on enhancing the reach of national and private-label brands, store remodeling and refurbishment, merchandise initiatives, omni-channel endeavors and favorable pricing actions bode well.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JCP. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on J C Penney to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

J C Penney stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 270,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,366,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.87. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that J C Penney will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,765,412 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $97,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,002 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 281.1% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,626,462 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,248 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 13,809,203 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 441,186 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 31.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 6,234,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of J C Penney by 21.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

