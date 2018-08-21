iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,804 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.59% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $73,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 207,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,013 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,929. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.26 and a 1 year high of $83.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

