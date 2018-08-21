iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index accounts for 3.6% of Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index worth $40,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,711,000 after purchasing an additional 776,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,951,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 648,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,243,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2,815.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035,683 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 13.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,140,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,856,000 after purchasing an additional 620,727 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $88.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.