iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.84 and a 52 week high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

