iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fis Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 218,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 79,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

