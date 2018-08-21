iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Holdings Boosted by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 199,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

