iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $201.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

