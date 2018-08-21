iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.