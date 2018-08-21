iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Advisory LLP

Cornerstone Advisory LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KHP Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

