iRobot (IRBT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on iRobot from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.30. 1,301,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,838. iRobot has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Dean sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,426,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $44,144.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 509.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 673,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 34.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 159,478 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 17.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 572,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 83,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

