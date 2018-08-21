Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Position Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 716.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,591 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$110.25” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,732. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $148,447,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $9,510,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock worth $1,160,990,595. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.