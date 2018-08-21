Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 284,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,656 shares of company stock worth $1,901,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

