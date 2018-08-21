Investors Sell DXC Technology (DXC) on Strength (DXC)

Traders sold shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $17.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.71 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, DXC Technology had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. DXC Technology traded up $0.52 for the day and closed at $88.20

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,735,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,614,649. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

