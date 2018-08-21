Investors Sell Bank of America (BAC) on Strength (BAC)

Investors sold shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $180.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $419.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $239.49 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bank of America had the highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of America traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $31.02

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

The stock has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,474 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,655 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,515,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946,378 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $88,601,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

