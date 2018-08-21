Investors Buy The Coca-Cola (KO) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $142.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $101.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.91 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded down ($0.51) for the day and closed at $46.22

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,852 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,136,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,530,000 after purchasing an additional 265,918 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,303,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,996,000 after purchasing an additional 553,669 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

