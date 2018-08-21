Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vivendi (VIV)

Vivendi (EPA: VIV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €24.20 ($27.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €25.00 ($28.41) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €24.00 ($27.27) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €23.00 ($26.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €21.00 ($23.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €24.20 ($27.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €30.00 ($34.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €30.00 ($34.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €25.50 ($28.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Vivendi was given a new €23.00 ($26.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA VIV opened at €21.72 ($24.68) on Tuesday. Vivendi SA has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.15) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.