Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.