Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (PZA)

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

