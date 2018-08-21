Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0554 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

