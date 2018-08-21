Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0229 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

