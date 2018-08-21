Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BSJL)

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

