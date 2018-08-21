Intrust Bank NA Takes $242,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,457.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $5,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $5,304,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,810.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

