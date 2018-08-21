Intrust Bank NA Has $210,000 Position in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cambrex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cambrex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cambrex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambrex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cambrex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 699,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the period.

NYSE:CBM opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. Cambrex Co. has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $152.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cambrex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBM. ValuEngine raised Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $2,510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,964,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,199,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,653. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

