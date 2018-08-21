Intrust Bank NA Buys New Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 163.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,121,000 after purchasing an additional 771,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.2% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 856,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,801 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $91.98 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Barclays upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

