Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 7,041.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,437 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $49,993.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,740 shares of company stock worth $100,134 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

AdvanSix stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $980.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $400.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AdvanSix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.