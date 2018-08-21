Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €2.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €3.00 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.03 ($3.44).

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at €3.08 ($3.50) on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

