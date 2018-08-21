Intersections (INTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of Intersections stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intersections has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.68.
Intersections Company Profile
