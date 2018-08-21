Intersections (INTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Intersections stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intersections has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

