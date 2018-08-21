Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 91,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 72,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $12,690,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $592,823.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 135,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $9,596,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,387,891.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,877,822 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

