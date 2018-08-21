Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Decreased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 41,931 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,906,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,651,194,000 after acquiring an additional 295,380 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,760,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,509,000 after acquiring an additional 482,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intel by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,187,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,697 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,711,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,094,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,690,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 887,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

