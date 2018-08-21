Integra Lifesciences (IART) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IART. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $561,708.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $17,347,342 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.