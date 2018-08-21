Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells 5,711 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $838,945.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $833,292.01.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $823,012.21.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $787,204.24.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $837,175.49.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Parker Harris sold 2,204 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $313,629.20.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $288,394.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $276,586.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $283,064.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Parker Harris sold 1,808 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $244,007.68.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $226,100.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,549. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 327.58, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $91.30 and a 52 week high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,091,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,496,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,977,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $703,190,000 after purchasing an additional 280,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.23.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

