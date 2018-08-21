Insider Selling: GATX Co. (GATX) SVP Sells 5,695 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Michael T. Brooks sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $465,737.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at $765,297.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $349.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.50 million. GATX had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 11.34%. GATX’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,055,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GATX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in GATX by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

