Insider Selling: Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) Insider Sells 113,334 Shares of Stock

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) insider Jonathan Kaufman sold 113,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $448,802.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,201.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Jonathan Kaufman sold 86,440 shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $345,760.00.

FSNN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.91. The firm has a market cap of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the second quarter worth about $2,809,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 673.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,204 shares during the last quarter. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSNN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock Company Profile

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

