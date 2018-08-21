Insider Selling: C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Director Sells 4,353 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $270,626.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CFFI stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. C&F Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 7.37%.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.