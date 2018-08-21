Insider Selling: C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Director Sells 4,353 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $270,626.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. C&F Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

