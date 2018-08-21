Inphi Co. (IPHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $32.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Inphi from $36.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

IPHI opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Inphi has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 118.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

