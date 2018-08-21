InnerWorkings (INWK) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INWK. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Craig Hallum cut InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research cut InnerWorkings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

INWK opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $352.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.22 million. equities research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in InnerWorkings by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in InnerWorkings by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

