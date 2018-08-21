Independence Contract Drilling’s (ICD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICD. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

NYSE ICD opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $144.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. equities research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 603.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.