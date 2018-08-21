IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,626.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 334,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

