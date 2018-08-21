IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 321,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.