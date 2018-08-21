IFP Advisors Inc Buys 574 Shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $14,460,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV IEI opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $1,994.28 and a 52-week high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2114 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

