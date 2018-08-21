IDEX Membership Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $1,108.58 or 0.17256720 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $17,042.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

