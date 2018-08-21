Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. On average, analysts expect Iclick Interactive Asia Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICLK shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

