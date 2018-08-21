I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.29

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $1,919.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.02197247 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010582 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,906,242 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.