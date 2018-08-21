Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.48. The company had a trading volume of 370,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,739. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

