Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huntington Ingalls Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.1594505438502 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

HII opened at $248.61 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

