Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stake Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,783,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises approximately 2.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $26,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.