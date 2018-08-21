Huaneng Power International (HNP) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huaneng Power International earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9212491821408 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HNP opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

HNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huaneng Power International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

