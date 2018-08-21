HSBC Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (HEI) a €76.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.55 ($101.76).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €69.36 ($78.82) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €76.94 ($87.43) and a twelve month high of €96.00 ($109.09).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

